news, local-news,

Members of the Chifley Police District attended an awards ceremony in Bathurst on Tuesday, with many being acknowledged for years of dedication. The event was held in the auditorium at Bathurst RSL and was hosted by Superintendent Bob Noble. The acknowledgements included; national police service medals, medals for 10 to 45 years of service, commander's awards and appreciation awards. Western Advocate photographer Chris Seabrook photographed the ceremony. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/132219470/fc27b73b-29c5-4565-a501-8a491ff65373.JPG/r0_103_3964_2343_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg