CSU's bid to bounce back from a brutal round one New Holland Cup loss won't be easy this Saturday as they take an inexperienced front row into their upcoming match against Mudgee Wombats. The undermanned students were wiped off the park in a 40-0 loss to Dubbo Rhinos and CSU have to deal with more player rotations ahead of their second away game to start the season. With a second round bye last weekend the CSU squad used the day to play an internal match and try to get themselves match ready against a Wombats side who come into this game off a tight one point defeat to the Rhinos. CSU coach Dave Conyers said his team are doing what they can to get themselves match ready after a brutal opening round. "We played a full game on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday at training. We were really lacking that physicality in the opening game and we were struggling to get a lot of cohesion," he said. "We had a lot of new guys and a couple of guys pull out on the day against Dubbo so training was about getting them into some more match situations. "There was no continuity since we never had trials with the same team. We also got a bit intimidated by some of the Dubbo forwards as well. They really gave it to us." CSU loses one of their most experienced members of the forward pack in Marcus Burrell for the game but Lachie Buckton makes his return, but due to injury concerns will take a spot in the second row. Conyers said the combination of scheduling and availability presents the team with numerous challenges to start their season. "It's hard to deal with when you've got to travel for three of the four games of the season," he said. "The three front rowers that we've picked this week have two first grade games of experience between them. We're really struggling up front. "Mudgee are a forward orientated club that dominate the play there so we've really got to rely on the ability of our backs to score points." In the other game this round the Parkes Boars play host to the Rhinos while Narromine Gorillas have the bye.

