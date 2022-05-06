Bathurst Lions Club donate $5000 to flood victims in state's north

community,

Bathurst Lions Club used March's Farmers' Market as a prime opportunity to support Northern Rivers residents doing it tough after recent floods. The club used the gold coin gate takings from the market to put towards the Australian Lions Foundation's [ALF] Flood Relief Appeal. Overall, the club raised $1790 from the gate takings, which was rounded up to $5000 in support for flood affected communities such as Lismore, Ballina and surrounding areas. READ ALSO: Police station a safe haven for LGBTQIA+ community Bathurst Lions Club president Mal Purves said the club strives to be at the forefront for any natural disaster relief efforts in need of monetary support. "Through the ALF, we can channel funds into any area, and in this instance, we'll be donating towards communities in the NSW Northern Rivers and south-east Queensland," Mr Purves said. "We used the Farmers' Market as a starting point to raise the funds, as we regularly take in a number of gold coin donations from visitors." READ ALSO: Calare candidates reveal which major party they're likely to support The ALF has received in excess of $880,000 in donations from clubs, local communities and grants, with more than $234,000 distributed in the form of vouchers for food, clothing, bedding, furniture and appliances to help people get back to a semblance of normal. Mr Purves said the club is very thankful for the generosity shown by the Bathurst community. "Some people at the market were putting in 'gold notes' rather than gold coins, which was great to see," he said. "A lot of people are having to start from square one after these floods, so every dollar is set to make a difference." READ ALSO: Squatting4Survival: Melissa Sullivan squatting to raise funds for PanKind The approach of providing vouchers ensures local business can benefit from the recovery effort also. Lions Australia will be engaged in the recovery effort for the long haul. Donations can be made online through GiveNow at www.givenow.com.au/australianlionsfoundation. The next Farmers' Market will be on May 28 at Bathurst Showground. For more on the Bathurst Lions Club, visit their Facebook page. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/xry9xtRQu9u36zRV2j5976/dc6da0cb-db40-42c0-b74e-f0e32b9c865c.jpg/r1_36_698_430_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg