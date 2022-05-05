Proclamation Day a chance to reflect on history and celebrate Legends

community,

BATHURST will take Sunday as an opportunity to reflect on its history as Australia's first inland settlement with an event to mark Proclamation Day. A ceremony will be held at the flagstaff in Stanley Street at 10am, with the community to gather on the site of the first Proclamation by Governor Lachlan Macquarie in 1815. While the official Proclamation Day is May 7, Bathurst Regional Council typically holds its ceremony on the closest Sunday to that date each year. ALSO MAKING NEWS: Things to do: Central West and beyond The indigenous community has been invited to participate in the ceremony by providing a Welcome to Country. In addition to reflecting on the city's history, Proclamation Day is an opportunity to celebrate residents who have contributed to the city. Mayor Robert Taylor said there will be six new Living Legends inducted on Sunday, while 16 new names will be added to the Pillars of Bathurst. Proclamation Day events are also among the last on the very popular Autumn Colours Program, which concludes on Sunday. "The response to the 2022 Autumn Colours program has been excellent. Overall numbers are set to exceed 2021, which was itself a record," Cr Taylor said. The program of events is available online. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

