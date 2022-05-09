RE: Multi-Storey Car Park Gets Election Promise (April 29). Andrew Gee's 'offer' to commit $15 million to a car park in Bathurst, but only if he gets re-elected, is extraordinary in the context of a government already under scrutiny for pork barrelling by Nationals MPs. Here we go with car parks again! If the project is worthy of taxpayer funding, then it should be backed by any government. Secondly, of all the issues to confront the community in Bathurst, is this really the most important? I have no doubt it would be useful, but when pregnant women are being turned away from the maternity ward at Bathurst Base Hospital, when our aging population can't access the medical specialists they need, when young families can't even find childcare places if they can afford them, when our roads fall apart in unprecedented weather and our young people can't afford to buy a home ... is that it? Is that really the best we have on offer? No wonder people are turning away from the major parties.

