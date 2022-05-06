news, local-news,

The state government has announced further funding for Bathurst Streets as Shared Spaces pilot project, which is aiming to improve accessibility and vibrancy in the CBD. Bathurst Regional Council has received a $500,000 grant to go towards the activation of Machattie and Parrish Lanes with new plants and greenery, art installations and complete the pedestrian connection between William, George and Howick streets. The funding follows the $767,884 received from the state government for the first stage of the project, which has seen significant transformation around Ribbon Gang Lane and Church Street. READ MORE: Council gains $767,884 to trial Bathurst Streets as Shared Spaces project Deputy premier and Bathurst MP Paul Toole said the investment will further complement council's vision in transforming the CBD into a more accessible space for pedestrians to share with motorists. "This funding will create more green spaces across the CBD to ensure the city is more attractive and accessible for locals and visitors," Mr Toole said. "Council will look to install greenery throughout Machattie Lane, as well as installing public art, lighting and CCTV." READ ALSO: Where Calare candidates stand on issue of climate change Mr Toole said the project will also provide a key pedestrian link between George and William streets, with a view to prepare for the proposed Bathurst Integrated Medical Centre. "This is about planning a strong future for our community," he said. "Once completed, there will be a more defined pedestrian thoroughfare between the centre of Bathurst's shopping district and the RSL car park which will, in turn, become a local medical hub." Machattie Lane was converted to a pedestrian-only walkway in mid-2020. Bathurst mayor Robert Taylor said the funding will give council more room to trial CBD projects that may improve accessibility. "The funding will focus on climate control, designated seating and areas ripe for public art," Cr Taylor said. READ ALSO: CSU graduates smiling after the Bathurst graduation ceremony "Council will also trial a pedestrian crossing across George Street into Machattie Lane. "None of these projects will be permanent as of yet, but council will monitor the impact of these trials to see if they're viable into the future." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/xry9xtRQu9u36zRV2j5976/c1fefd4f-5777-4264-944a-a773edaf8ee9.JPG/r2_236_4606_2837_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg