Bathurst celebrated its bicentenary in 2015 and it was by no means a small affair. Branded as Bathurst 200, the celebrations went well beyond the date of Proclamation Day (May 7, 1815) to showcase the journey from Australia's first inland settlement to thriving regional city. There were dinners and exhibitions, unique attractions like the Peoplescape installation, and of course the enormous Proclamation Day ceremony that saw the flagstaff reinstated. READ MORE: Bathurst's Bicentenary 2015 | Photos Bathurst's bicentenary year also left behind a legacy for the community to continue. We sometimes forget that the Bathurst Winter Festival we know today was born from the bicentenary celebrations, and that it was the foundations laid by the Bathurst 200 concept that allows us to highlight new Living Legends each year. We will do that again on Sunday as the community marks Proclamation Day again. Bathurst Regional Council is always tight-lipped on who will receive the honour, but what we do know is that there will be six new names announced on Sunday. If the last seven years are anything to go by, they will be a mix of people who have made outstanding contributions to the city. Previously, we have seen Indigenous leaders, successful business figures, teachers, musicians, sporting stars and people who have made their impact through community work be inducted to the honour roll. Their backgrounds and contributions are different, but what they have in common is that they all embody what it means to be a legend. And what is special about our Living Legends award is that the nominations come from the community and are assessed on their merits. It is not a popularity contest. So, let's see whose names are added to that very prestigious list this year. No doubt we will be impressed, but not surprised.

