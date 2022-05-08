news, local-news,

A respected local GP says the findings from an inquiry into regional and rural health have accurately described the "basket case" situation of the sector outside metropolitan areas. Dr Ross Wilson, who is also the director of the Bathurst Rural Clinical School, said the findings, which were tabled in state parliament on Thursday, point to some interesting and well-observed factors in regional and rural health's failings. READ MORE: Hospital staffing shortages forcing pregnant women to Orange to give birth "The findings have 'cut through the crap' the health districts have been propagating about how fantastic things are, but we all know there's doctor, nurse and allied health shortages and that you have to travel vast distances to services," Dr Wilson said. "It points the state and federal governments toward a large, multifaceted problem that they have to respond to, or risk facing the wrath of the electorate." Some of the key findings from the inquiry deduced people in regional and rural NSW faced poorer health outcomes, greater financial challenges and lack of specialist care as a result of the lack of staff, resources and health services. READ MORE: Health inquiry findings come as no surprise to region's doctors The inquiry also found significant discrepancies between state and federal funding. Dr Wilson said the "culture of bureaucratic secrecy" surrounding the local health districts is destructive to the morale of the sector. "The issues in Bathurst are centred around manpower, we're dramatically short on interns and registrars," he said. "Blacktown is supposed to supply Bathurst hospital with interns and registrars and on this current rotation, we're one or two interns and a registrar down in the medical area alone." Dr Wilson said the unreasonable working conditions are turning interns away from rural areas. READ MORE: Warren Aubin welcomes report after sitting in hearing for parliamentary health inquiry "We need better coordination across the board, and an avenue for clinicians to have a real say on what needs to be done," he said. "No one wants to stay in the bush unless they've married a rural partner, there's no incentive here." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

