BATHURST '75 coach Mark Comerford conceded his side was lucky to come away from Saturday's Western Premier League match against Barnstoneworth United with a 1-all draw given their lack of purpose. Though '75 led 1-0 at half-time thanks to a nice Agieg Aluk strike, that was a rare highlight for the Bathurst side at Jack Brabham Park. "It was a nice goal, he just picked up the ball on the top of the box, took a touch away from the defender and just hit the ball first time. He finished it really well," Comerford said. "But there wasn't enough of that sort of intensity. We didn't get that next gear and make it hard for them to get back into the game. "In the first half it was a really slow pace, we didn't play with a lot of purpose or intensity when we had the ball. "We didn't really ask a lot of questions and our retention of possession wasn't great. We weren't forceful in one v ones, things like that." READ MORE: Bathurst '75 hands Dubbo Bulls a 3-2 defeat READ MORE: Burns agrees to be part of Bathurst '75s Western Premier League campaign READ MORE: Bathurst '75 forces a 2-all with Western Premier League rivals Orana Spurs In the second half Barnstoneworth lifted its intensity, but '75 struggled to string together passages of play and build pressure. The equaliser from Charlie Ross came in the 75th minute. Though '75 is still undefeated, Comerford knows they must get better or a loss will come. "Our second half wasn't particularly great, we turned a lot of ball over, we just didn't hit the target with our passes and our first touch was poor," Comerford said. "We just put ourselves under pressure and we gave a lot of corners and set pieces away in really bad positions. "It's two points lost, but we quite easily could have lost all the points, we just didn't match them."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9ujtS27vHx5Qgdp9jJ35WB/0a2ca55c-eaa1-4473-880e-2cf9cd65b20f.jpg/r1578_839_8054_4498_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg