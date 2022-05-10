sport, local-sport,

TWO brilliant tries gave Bathurst Panthers hope, but St Pat's lifted in the final 10 minutes of Friday night's Group 10 under 17s league tag match to post a 22-16 win. Played under lights at Jack Arrow Oval in dewy conditions, the Saints looked headed for a comfortable win as they put on 14 unanswered points. But when the Panthers, who had struggled with the slippery ball early, improved their completion rate they were dangerous. Firstly Kyla Whiting then Jemmia Luck found a gap in the Saints' defence which made it a four-point game with 11 minutes left. It put the Saints under huge pressure. They responded with two tries in four minutes to notch up their first win of the Group 10 Junior Rugby League season. Saints coach Molly Kennedy was delighted with the way her side lifted. "It was really our first [training] session together on Thursday, so coming off last weekend's game they definitely improved out of sight," she said. "Obviously we need to work on our defence a little bit, but the girls played great and I can't ask for much more. "There's definitely some talent there, a lot of the girls are very young, so it's great to see them come through." READ MORE: St Pat's run in seven tries against Cowra in Group 10 league tag READ MORE: Slow starting Panthers fall to the Mudgee Dragons READ MORE: Ill-disciplined Saints go down to the Cowra Magpies While Panthers headed into the match on the back of an impressive 32-8 season opening win over Orange CYMS Green, the conditions challenged them early. Luck, Taliyaha Chatfield and fullback Faith Ryder had all made some strong runs, but a string of knock-ons meant Panthers were not able to capitalise. The Saints opened scoring in the fifth minute via Alyssa Fisher and were it not for some excellent cover defence from Lara Edwards - halting Kirsten Bednal's 40 metre run - they would have doubled their lead soon after. But the hosts kept up the pressure. Tahnee Siakisoni demonstrated her ability to step off both feet when getting within inches of the line four minutes out from the break. When she got the ball in hand again two minutes she nailed her chance, scoring between the sticks. Mary Maher added the conversion to make it 10-0. With 10 seconds of the half remaining Fisher broke clear down the right wing and looked headed for her second try, but Abbey Carter sprinted after her and managed to come up with a tag. Six minutes into the second half Siakisoni again showed some slick footwork when crossing from dummy half, making it 14-0. Panthers' fightback followed, a Chatfield line break setting up Whiting then Luck ran 50m to score between the sticks. The Saints needed to respond and they did - Sam Hanrahan relieving the pressure with a crucial four-pointer, Phoebe Connors then adding another. Panthers nabbed a late consolation via Ryder with 65 seconds left.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9ujtS27vHx5Qgdp9jJ35WB/c1601f8a-2421-4872-b670-7ffbae065bb7.JPG/r515_855_3603_2600_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg