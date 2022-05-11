sport, local-sport,

BATHURST Bulldogs coach Dean Oxley has highlighted his side's over eagerness in attack as an area for improvement following the side's first Blowes Cup loss to the season the Cowra Eagles. The 46-31 loss at Ashwood Park saw the Bulldogs almost enter the sheds down 20-0 (before two late tries) and Oxley said it highlighted a tendency for his team to move the ball too quickly when playing catch-up. "We tended to rush things a little bit. We were getting too eager and our composure was lacking. We're a strong attacking team but it has to be done when it's under pressure," he said. "We're working towards a grand final possibility and we need to be able to play in those conditions. Cowra were really hunting in on our ball and we weren't getting anywhere near theirs. Their attention to their ball carrier and then their attention after tackle on us was superior." Oxley said it's great to see that at an early point of the Blowes Cup season his side have the structures in place to challenge any squad on their day. "I want the Bathurst boys to understand that we're ready to play and we're ready to go, we've just got to sort out a few things," he said. "All credit goes to Cowra though. They're setting the benchmark. I think it's going to be a very interesting game between them and Emus, it should be a cracker. I hope the boys today can learn something - it's about the lessons, not the result."

