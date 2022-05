RE: Council Not Ready To Reallocate A $2.25m Loan For Go-Kart Track (April 30) I do hope that Cr Jennings understands that the current inflation is quite high, and the last thing the economy needs is more stimulus. Another ridiculous backflip by JJ.

