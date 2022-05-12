sport, local-sport,

FOUR CSU Mungoes players have been named in Woodbridge Cup representative teams for this Saturday's men's and women's matches against George Tooke Shield squads at Canowindra. Mungoes duo Zac Hunt and Finn Grabham have locked out the men's second row for their match while Grace Farmilo and Amber Kelly are looking to take their great early season form into the women's league tag contest. Grabham was originally named as 19th man for the men's squad but player withdrawals promoted him to the starting side alongside Hunt. The former Bathurst Panthers player had this match on his radar at the start of the season and said it was satisfying to achieve his goal. "It's really good getting picked in something like this, especially in this new competition that we're in where there's so much talent spread around the region," he said. "One of my goals going into this competition was getting picked in this team so I'm stoked about that. It's something I've worked hard and I'm happy for everyone else that's made it. "I played for Bathurst Panthers ... and had a couple of first grade games there. I'd made one representative team there, the Group 10 under 18s, and that was a fair while ago. "I went to high school with Nic Barlow so it's cool to see him in the team and obviously playing second row alongside Zac for our club and now this is really nice." For Hunt, it was great to earn a representative spot alongside his teammate. "It was great seeing my name there and it's even better now that Finn's there too. We've been playing footy together for a while and it's always good playing with someone you know and someone you grew up with," he said. "I don't really know anyone else in this team or much about who we're up against. I'm excited for it though, and I'm keen to meet a couple more guys from around the Woodbridge Cup area." Hunt said he and the Mungoes have enjoyed the new Woodbridge Cup arena. "We've played three teams from Woodbridge Cup now and they were all really good games. We won the [New Era Cup] comp last year and I think it's great for us to step up a little and play tougher teams and see where we're at with our footy," he said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YpbCWLfGAstDHC22gJwdbm/b340b9d3-b58d-4570-b7c0-099455c29c20.jpg/r0_97_849_577_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg