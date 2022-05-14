community,

2MCE's Talking Newspaper program is a community service broadcast each weekday from 12pm to 1pm. Our volunteers read articles from the Western Advocate and the Central Western Daily for listeners with a print disability who are unable to effectively access the newspapers due to visual, physical or cognitive impairment, or low literacy. We also have listeners who tune in to the Talking Newspaper because they don't readily have access to the newspaper or have difficulty finding the time to read it. The Talking Newspaper is a 2MCE station initiative that started in 1978 and is one of Australia's longest running radio reading programs. It is still going strong with our dedicated readers Donald Alexander, Chris Bacon, Justin Buchta, Peter Horwood, Graham Pascoe, Kerry Patten, Joe Richards, Noah Secomb, Peter Williams, and Sharon Williams. Talking Newspaper is a great way to get started with community radio as a volunteer, as it teaches on-air presentation skills, radio studio panel operation, and working with a co-presenter. Many Talking Newspaper volunteers have grown their skills and have progressed to presenting other programs. The Talking Newspaper is made possible with the support of the Community Broadcasting Foundation. 2MCE is committed to the principles of access, diversity and independence in our operation as a community broadcaster. We promote social inclusion and encourage participation from people who are Indigenous, have a disability, women, identify as LGBTQI+, or are from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds. If you would like to lend your voice to the Talking Newspaper, you can find our volunteer application form on our website, or telephone the station on 6338 4790.

