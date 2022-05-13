community,

After playing a crucial role in the roll-out of quality improvement projects at Blayney Multipurpose Service (MPS), Christine Bright has been announced as the nurse of the year for the local health district. The Western NSW Local Health District (WNSWLHD) announced Ms Bright as the winner of the award to help continue celebrations for International Nurses Day. Adrian Fahy, WNSWLHD Executive Director of Quality, Clinical Safety and Nursing, presented Ms Bright with the Nurse of the Year Award at Blayney MPS on Thursday, May 12. "Christine is an integral and central part of the community not just at the MPS but in the entire Blayney Shire and she has incredible commitment to rural health and aged-care nursing," Mr Fahy said. "Christine grew up in a remote area of the state well west of Blayney, so she is acutely aware of the health needs of small communities and shows amazing dedication to ensuring her patients and residents receive first-class care. "COVID-19 has created new challenges for the District's entire workforce, and Christine has played a pivotal role throughout the pandemic, particularly in keeping patients and residents engaged with their families throughout lockdowns." In her third year as a registered nurse, Ms Bright continues to strive for personal and professional development. "Christine has a wonderful hunger for knowledge which she has shown throughout her time at Blayney MPS, she continues to seek out opportunities for further training and has meticulous attention to detail when caring for patients and residents," Mr Fahy said. "We also want to thank, congratulate and pay tribute to all the finalists for this year's award, but also to all the hard-working and dedicated nurses across the entire District." There are more nurses and midwives in NSW public hospitals than at any other time in history. Between 2012 and 2021, the nursing workforce and midwifery workforce in NSW increased by 9,599 FTE to 51,794.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33jmgggMux4cQ6bJ2r3hFg4/05cab46f-c364-41e6-8a04-601a45b188d2.jpg/r0_77_1536_945_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg