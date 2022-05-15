Rankin Street's a bad place to have pre-poll in Bathurst

news, local-news,

BUSINESS owners are not the only ones frustrated about where Bathurst's main pre-poll venue is located. Last week, the Western Advocate reported the concerns of WaterMart owner Brad Batten, who received no notice that pre-poll would be situated next door to his business in Rankin Street. READ MORE: WaterMart owner's frustration after federal election pre-poll venue opens without notice His customers have struggled to park close by, which is essential given the heavy, bulky products WaterMart sells, and have had their access to the store impeded by election signage. Mr Batten is also concerned about the safety of voters, as the pre-poll centre is located close to the very busy intersection of Durham and Rankin streets. One Nation candidate Stacey Whittaker, who is also a business owner, said the chosen site wasn't suitable. "That is the worst nightmare for any business owner, having to have a centre like that right next door," she said. "I know the AEC says 'Lots of businesses, they don't want a short-term, two-week lease'. Well, I know there are a lot of empty shops around that I'm sure any landlord would be quite happy to have a two or three-week lease on just to bring in some money." The situation in Bathurst is not an isolated incident, though. Mrs Whittaker said there has been a similar problem in Orange. "They don't have adequate parking and this is the same as the Orange one. It's a danger for people, especially when it's wet, crossing a busy road and both of them are on quite busy roads," she said, adding that disability access also needs improvement. "It's only a matter of time before someone falls in the gutter and gets badly hurt, or gets hit by a car." Bathurst Regional councillor Ian North also sees problems with the pre-poll venue for the federal election and said the same issue occurs at every election in Bathurst, regardless of which level of government it's for. "I think they've got to be better set up. What's occurred this week with the federal election, we consistently have that happen," he said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gfyFBZ2A3aREPWrpf4KzA3/bf071381-ac87-455a-b426-aa8957aa8147.JPG/r0_5_545_313_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg