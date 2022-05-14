sport, local-sport,

HE billed it as the grand final they never got to play and CSU coach Dave Conyers said it felt like they'd won a premiership as well on Saturday when edging out Parkes 20-19 in a New Holland Cup thriller. As Tom Small grounded the ball over the line after Parkes made an error from a scrum to seal a dramatic win - full-time called straight after his try was awarded - it triggered scenes of elation at University Oval. It was because it was CSU's first win of the season, but more so because it came against the defending premiers. CSU had been set to meet Parkes in the 2021 grand final before COVID forced it to be abandoned. The Boars were crowned champions given they'd won the major semi-final. "It was the unofficial 2021 grand final, that's how I billed it because last year we didn't get the chance to play that grand final," Conyers said. "They had a scrum and the ball went backwards and they went to ground. Our bloke Tom Small got in behind them and got his hand on it and that was it, full-time. "It really was like a grand final. Second grade won by a point in the 80th minute and the girls won as well, we got a clean sweep so it was a magic day for the club." READ MORE: Lachlan Conyers to step in at flyhalf for frustrated Cusick READ MORE: CSU suffers late player withdrawals, injuries, blue and red cards in big loss to Mudgee READ MORE: Miller named in Australian Steelers wheelchair rugby side While it wasn't a grand final, it was certainly magic for CSU. Parkes led 12-5 at half-time and were the first to score again after the break, putting plenty of pressure on CSU. But watching on from the sideline was last year's New Holland player of the year Ethan Cusick. The CSU flyhalf was spectating given he was recovering from illness, but as the game hit the hour mark he gave Conyers the nod to inject him into the contest. "Ethan came on for last 20, he made a couple of breaks and while he didn't score, just his presence turned the whole psyche of the team," Conyers said. "He wasn't going to play, but then as the game wore on he went and got his boots and he played a brilliant 20-minute cameo." Both Glenn Pollard and Kaleb Smith scored for CSU, adding to Eli Mitchell's first half try, and the students were in reach of the lead at 19-15. Then came a tense finale. "In the last few minutes they [Parkes] lost their mojo a bit. We nearly scored the play before Tom's try off a high kick that bounced straight back into our arms," Conyers said. "Then the play before that, Ethan made a 40-metre break up the middle of the field. With one guy in front of him he flicked a reverse pass to nobody and the ball went to ground. Had there been someone there we score under the posts. So we had three opportunities in the last five minutes and to win it like we did was amazing." Small's try came in the 83rd minute, the effort handing CSU a bonus-point win. Conyers praised the efforts of fullback Pollard, prop Lachie Buckton and Lachlan Conyers.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33jmgggMux4cQ6bJ2r3hFg4/3429afd5-50f5-40a3-8afa-88f4cef736ab.JPG/r1361_1029_3563_2273_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg