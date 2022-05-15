Highland Society's debutante ball makes return

news, local-news, Highland Ball

It's been a long time between dances, but the Bathurst Highland Society Debutante Ball made it's return to Bathurst on Saturday evening. A long-held tradition, 23 girls and their partners came together at Panthers Bathurst for the event. Bathurst Highland Society president Christopher Morgan said the event has run under firm Scottish traditions for the past 43 years.

