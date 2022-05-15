Highland Society's debutante ball makes return

It's been a long time between dances, but the Bathurst Highland Society Debutante Ball made it's return to Bathurst on Saturday evening. A long-held tradition, 23 girls and their partners came together at Panthers Bathurst for the event. Bathurst Highland Society president Christopher Morgan said the event has run under firm Scottish traditions for the past 43 years.
IN THE PICTURE: Erin Manton was partnered by Jack Nisbet to the debutante ball on Saturday night.
GREAT NIGHT: Ginger Ryan with her partner Luc Fenton pictured at Panthers just before the ball.
HAVING FUN: Luke Abbott with Kirilee Scott at the ball on Saturday.
DEB BALL: Joshua Parker and Lauren Hook were among those attending the ball.
DEBUTANT BALL: Oliver Hoey and Mia Barcham pictured just before the start of the ball on Saturday night.
AT LEFT: William Stanmore and Tyler Puzicha pictured on Saturday evening at the ball, which was held at the Bathurst leagues Club on Saturday evening.
A GREAT NIGHT: Bridgette McFarlane with her deb partner Travis Dwyer pictured on Saturday night.
AT LEFT: Jasmine Backhouse and Matthew Hoipo. CENTRE BELOW: William Stanmore, Matthew Hoipo and Lachlan Armstrong.
AT BOTTOM: Isabella Tesoriero and Lachlan Armstrong.
STUNNING: Isabella Tesoriero, Bridgette McFarlane and Jasmine Backhouse pictured during the evening.
MATES: William Stanmore, Matthew Hoipo and Lachlan Armstrong pictured before the start of the ball.
FANTASTIC EVENING: Isabella Tesoriero and Lachlan Armstrong pictured just before walking down the red carpet.
FUN NIGHT: Mia Baggett and Nick Betts were among the couples to be part of the evening.
DEB BALL: Ginger Ryan, Kirilee Scott, Mia Barcham and Tilly Watson at the ball.
