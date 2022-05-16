More socials from the debutante ball

news, local-news, Highland Ball, Bathurst Panthers
The Highland Society Debutante Ball made its return to Bathurst on Saturday night, with 23 ladies making their debut at the event, which was held at Bathurst Panthers.
GREAT NIGHT OUT: Alexandra Strutt with Julian Comerford, at the Highland Society Debutant Ball on Saturday.
DEB BALL: Ella Duncombe is pictured with her deb ball partner Guy Neill on Saturday evening.
A GREAT NIGHT: Baileigh Honeysett with her debutante ball partner Angus Parsons, at Bathurst Panthers on Saturday evening.
2022 HIGHLAND BALL: Barbara Bacon, Travis Dwyer, Bridgette McFarlane and Lillian Oke, pictured just prior to the start of the ball.
A GREAT NIGHT: Warwick Yeoman and Bella Taylor pictured at the 2022 Highland Ball at Panthers on Saturday evening.
A LOVELY NIGHT: Hayden Sarkis pictured with Kalari Wade, at the 2022 Highland Ball on Saturday evening.
A FAMILY NIGHT: Matilda Watson, who held the responsibility of flower girl on the night, with her Mum Katrina Watson.
GREAT NIGHT: David Hardie and Lillian Oke were among the 23 couples to be part of the 2022 Highland Society Ball.
FUN EVENING: Taylah Wade with her debutante ball partner Cameron Jackson, pictured at the ball on Saturday.
IN THE PICTURE: Ginger Ryan with Kirilee Scott at Saturday's Highland Society Ball.