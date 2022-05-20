news, local-news,

The rainy weather wasn't enough to deter people from coming far and wide to experience the thrill of the Bathurst 12 Hour on Sunday May 15. A Western Advocate representative attended the event and captured some of the crowd. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/132219470/e605142f-8048-4dab-90ed-ee070f068d07.JPG/r0_138_6000_3528_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg