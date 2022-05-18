sport, local-sport,

HE'S got a good fend, he's got speed, he's got vision and Blayney Bears junior Will Oborn also knows how to find the try line. In Friday night's Group 10 Junior Rugby League under 11s match against St Pat's at Jack Arrow Oval, Oborn shone brighter than the lights he played under. The young gun scored three tries to help the Bears to a 22-12 win. "He came down from under 12s this year because obviously we don't have an under 12s team, he came under that 18 month rule," Blayney coach Brad Henry said. "He's been playing since under 6s, he's a good little footballer, he goes well, and he got our three points today." Though Oborn's effort was special, he was not the only Bear to pick up a try. Hooker Jack Kearney, who made a load of yards with his crafty dummy half runs, got on the scoresheet too. Henry was happy with his performance and his young Bears as a whole as they are putting what they practice at training into action on game day. "Jack, he goes very well, he's good on his feet from dummy half. But all the boys did well, they're good little footballers," the coach said. "They've got that understanding this year, running onto it, we practice that at training so it's good to see them put that into action." READ MORE: Bathurst Panthers climb to third on Western under 18s ladder READ MORE: Panthers get attitude in defence and the win over Orange Hawks READ MORE: Dragons beat St Pat's in wet, muddy Peter McDonald Premiership clash It was Kearney who scored the opening try on Friday night, finding space down the left wing. Ethan Stephens converted to make it 6-0. The Saints worked hard to try and final a reply, Braxton Cobcroft leading by example as he often made multiple runs in a set and needed three and four Blayney tacklers to stop him. Austin Roberts, Tyler Culley and Laith Sargent all made strong runs for the Saints as well, but three minutes out from half-time Oborn exploited space down the left flank. Two minutes into the second half Oborn crossed again, but the Saints kept working hard and were rewarded when Will Marr won the chase to ground a grubber. The following set Oborn broke clear down the right wing and made it a hat-trick for the match. Valiant to the end, Saints picked up a consolation with two minutes left as Sargent palmed his way over and Mason Condrit converted to make it 22-12.

