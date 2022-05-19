Local Land Services (LLS) has been restricted in its public activities during the COVID-19 pandemic and is now busily organising events for farmer producers who will relish the opportunity to be involved. Rural Notebook is prepared to advertise any of these events. I need to have the times and details by close of business each Friday for inclusion in the following edition. LLS has arranged two property planning workshops that suggest for people to use them to "take your property from where it is now to where you want it to be." Some of the key aims of these workshops are: These workshops are two-day events and will be held in Bathurst on May 24 and 25 from 9.30am to 4pm and in Lithgow on June 7 and 8 from 9.30am to 4pm. Cost is $50 per farm (up to two people). For bookings and more information about the workshops, call Casey Proctor on 0429 110 072. Last week's various stud cattle sales across our district supplied some excellent results. The Jenkins family at Violet Hills, Rydal offered 45 charolais bulls for a 91 per cent clearance and a $17,000 top price. Violet Hills is celebrating its 50th year of breeding charolais and bulls were sold to every eastern state. On our south western side we note that Michael and Cheryl Rutherford offered and then sold 32 hereford bulls to a top of $16,000, commercial hereford heifers to $3950 and cows with calves to $4250. To cap off the run of district stud cattle auctions, we will see the Millner family's Rosedale Charolais Stud offer 60 polled charolais bulls, 20 charolais/angus bulls (18 blacks) and 10 charolais/shorthorn bulls on property at Browns Creek. The sale time is Friday, May 20 at noon. For more details about the sale, contact James Millner on 0425 341 341. A new arrival to the Bathurst region is Maximus George Roberts. He was born on Thursday to parents Tink and Tom Roberts. The little bloke will be grain trading and drafting lambs for several years before he goes to school. Welcome, young man and congratulations to mum and dad. Some well known Bathurst people have sadly died recently. Among the deaths was that of Bill Baines, who was involved in real estate for his lifetime. Bill and his wife Del raised their daughters, Felicity and Melanie, on the acreage that went on to become the White Gate subdivision. Audrey Stocks also passed away this month. She and her late husband Austin operated a busy dairy at Evans Plains where their family grew up. She was always busily involved in the many facets of church and community life in Bathurst. Finally, we remember Sister Jean Cain. She was highly respected as a former mother general of the Sisters of St Joseph of the Sacred Heart at Perthville, her funeral notice calling her a "much loved and respected member of the congregation". She was also a much loved teacher at many of their Diocesan schools. May all these beloved residents rest in peace. Delays of about five weeks are being experienced when ordering sheep PIC tags and producers are urged to order their red, colour of the year tags now to be ready for marking winter lambs. With my team being involved in the marking of millions of lambs over many years, I know that merino lambs should be ear marked in their correct ear with the colour of the year, and V (for vaccinate) tag in the opposite ear. Some of the really keen breeders use electronic tags and a reader stick and they have more information at their fingertips than Google. After a tedious federal election campaign all the signs are for an Anthony Albanese Labor victory unless lightning does strike twice. Whatever the result, we should all rejoice in having a meaningful vote in a free democracy. One political tale for election week: Our prime minister had tried everything so he walked across the water from pier one to the Maritime Museum wharf. Next morning the Telegraph read, "Morrison can't swim", while the Herald said, "Government rort: PM avoids paying for ferry". A thought for the week: Rural industry spokesmen tell me that the meat processing sector (abattoirs) need 10,000 new workers immediately or some will probably close down. In the woolsheds, 1000 shearers, shedhands and classers must be sourced to shear the increasing national flock. Who has any rational answers? He was asleep at the tele when his wife of 40 years flicked his ear and said, "That's for being such a lousy lover." At the kitchen sink he returned the ear flick with: "That's for knowing the difference." *** Eric was having a quiet drink at the club and had an argument with the local tough. The tough yelled, "You're a typical hen-pecked, spineless husband." Eric came back with: "You wouldn't have the guts to say that if my missus was here." The wool market continued to strengthen in week 45 to an Eastern Market Index (EMI) of 1427ac/kilogram, occurring as the Australian dollar weakened by over two per cent in US dollar terms and by 2.5 per cent in Euro terms. These downward movements ultimately making wool cheaper in both USD and Euro and therefore buying in demand. For the week there was an offering of 41,000 bales with a passed in rate of nine per cent. All our global partners were active once again as India and Italy are returning to normal activity. China was a little bit quieter as the country continues to battle with the zero COVID policy and ongoing logistical issues. The 18.0 micron and finer fleece wool closed for the week up to 50ac dearer, whilst the broader types were also dearer, closing to 20ac dearer. The crossbred market was slightly dearer with the 28-micron indicator moving through the 400ac mark to 408ac after languishing around the 390ac mark for some time. Week 46 sees an early estimated offering of 46,000 bales to be offered in all centres.

