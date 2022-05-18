sport, local-sport,

WESTERN were able to bounce back from a tough opening day of the NSW Combined High Schools Girls Football Championships with a 10-0 success against West Darling at Proctor Park. The host side were beaten in both of Tuesday's pool matches but hit back in a big way on Wednesday morning with a convincing performance against the team from the state's far west. The game pitted together two bottom sides from the pool stage and gave each side an opportunity to get themselves on the board at Bathurst. The girls in red and green used their pace and plenty of probing through balls to find their way through the West Darling defence, running in five goals within 20 minutes. West Darling showed plenty of fight to put Western through a dry spell midway through the second half but a couple of late goals pushed the hosts into double figures. With the result secured Western took the chance in the second half to shuffle their players around the field into different positions, giving them experience across a range of situations. Western coach Craig May said it was nice to see his squad bring more positive football to the field, and that it was also great to have West Darling take part in the competition. "Yesterday was a tough day. We played one of the favourites for the championship, in Hunter, and then in our game against Riverina we were very unlucky. The bounce of the ball just didn't go our way," he said. "That was a great game. We really enjoyed it. It's great to see West Darling are making the effort to come out this way. That's 14 to 15 hours on a bus, so full compliments to them for being at this carnival." May said it was nice to see the team take on board the lessons from the previous day's play. "The teamwork was a lot better today. We communicated well," he said. "It was great to get our first win in our third match and hopefully we can continue on with the good results," he said. "For a lot of our girls it's their first year in this team so they didn't really come in way any expectations. "One of the beautiful things about the NSW CHS Championships is girls get to see where they fit in and what the top level of player is that makes representative teams. "They had to go away and assess their own game and look at the things they can improve upon so that they can become better soccer players." The goals were shared evenly around the Western side as five different players each scored a brace. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YpbCWLfGAstDHC22gJwdbm/ad37a041-82ca-42b7-b089-24ea15cdbf2b.JPG/r1559_818_3489_1908_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg