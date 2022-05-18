sport, local-sport,

A HILLY stage awaits the Bathurst Cycling Club this Thursday evening as they look to keep up their strong record in the AusCycling National Club Esport Series. Bathurst is currently the number one regional club in the competition thanks to the impressive uptake among club members for the series, which has its fifth stage coming up this week. The online competition heads to a circuit based on the streets of Bolonga, Italy, which will put the team's climbing skills to the test. Esport cycling took off during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic and even as a semblance of normality makes its way back into the cycling world it's still become a popular avenue for riders. In the previous round, held on the Watopia stage, every Bathurst rider managed to finish in the points. Bathurst's team manager Mark Windsor said it's great to see so many people eager to give it a go. "I'd say that we've probably shocked a few people who thought that they'd catch up to us, because we're a regional team. Our main competitors are the capital city clubs where the online environment is important to use because they have less venues to ride in and use," he said. "We're very much the leading regional team and we're really the only challengers to the leading team, which is the Sydney Waratah club. "I think it's a combination of reasons why we're going well. Firstly, it's a strong cycling area. Secondly, there's a lot of support for that with things like the Renshaw's shop, to get you the technology to get involved, and we have a very inclusive environment. "I'd say a big difference between us and other clubs is that we're looking to get people into all the different categories. "This stage coming up has everyone a little more nervous because there's two big hills on it." Round five gets started from 6.30pm. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YpbCWLfGAstDHC22gJwdbm/bc7d64da-7064-462f-b45d-f93ce9e8e69a.jpg/r22_127_925_637_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg