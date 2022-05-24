news, local-news,

Bathurst Catholic school teachers and supporting staff will join a state-wide strike on Friday, pushing for better salaries and less staff shortages. While the strike may cause some inconvenience for families, local mum Carly Turnbull said the teachers have her full support. Having gone through the homeschooling process during the COVID lockdowns, Ms Turnbull said the staff deserve to have their requests heard. "I believe COVID cemented for us all what we already new, teachers are underpaid and overworked," she said. "When I was having to homeschool my two children, I realised what a struggle it was not only for the parent but also the child. "Show me a teacher who doesn't sit up at night organising classes for the next day while supporting their own family as well. I support the strike 100 per cent." MacKillop College will be supporting its staff, sending parents a letter on Monday informing them of the strike and that school will not operate as normal. There will be minimal supervision for students who still need to go to school, but principal Steven Muller said he understands the situation and the school will support its teachers and staff. "At the end of the day we want to support the students as well and staff shortages are a big issue at the moment," Mr Muller said. Bathurst will be one of 10 cities holding rallies, along with Sydney, Canberra, Newcastle, Wollongong, Dubbo, Lennox Head, Port Macquarie, Tamworth and Wagga Wagga. Local teachers will congregate at Paddy's Hotel at 10am on Friday, May 27, to fight for better working conditions. The strike comes only weeks after public school teachers in NSW rallied for the same reasons; staff shortages and higher salaries. Independent Education Union NSW/ACT branch secretary Mark Northam said the strike is not something the union takes lightly but staff have been pushed to breaking point. He hopes their cries are heard.

