BATHURST Regional Council will launch an expression of interest (EOI) process within the coming days to find a new carrier to replace Regional Express Airlines (Rex). Rex is anticipated to no longer offer flights between Bathurst and Sydney from the end of May. The airline has previously told the Western Advocate that "the route is no longer viable" without the financial assistance of the Federal Government's Regional Airline Network Support (RANS) program, which will cease at the end of May. READ MORE: Rex flights could cease as Bathurst-Sydney route deemed 'no longer viable' Deputy mayor Ben Fry revealed last week that council was considering an EOI process to find a replacement airline to offer the same level of service, if not greater. Councillors unanimously supported the recommendation to "immediately" call for EOIs at Wednesday's meeting. The report to the meeting noted regular public transport (RPT) carriers are interested in offering the route. "Council is aware there are other RPT carriers interested in providing a daily Bathurst-Sydney service," the report said. "It is likely a replacement carrier will operate a smaller aircraft. It is also likely council will be asked to promote any new service, particularly during the post-COVID transition. "It is therefore recommended an expression of interest process be commenced immediately to allow carriers to submit proposals to council that include service frequency, expected passenger numbers, flight schedules, aircraft specifications and any other value-add to Bathurst, such as a plane in Bathurst overnight to attract an early departure, aircraft servicing at Bathurst or the like." Cr Fry has previously said council's intention is to set the deadline for submissions as June 8.

