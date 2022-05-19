Over 500 new COVID-19 cases in Western NSW Local Health District

coronavirus,

There was more than 500 new COVID-19 cases in the Western NSW Local Health District (WNSWLHD) in the latest reporting period. To 4pm on Wednesday, May 18, there 509 new COVID-19 cases in the WNSWLHD. In the past four weeks, there has been 749 new cases of COVID-19 recorded in the Bathurst local government area. In that same time period, there were 746 cases in the Orange local government area, 1590 in Dubbo, 61 in Blayney, 56 in Oberon, 94 in Lithgow and 128 in Mid-Western (Mudgee). NSW has recorded 10,964 new COVID-19 cases and 22 deaths in the 24 hours to 4pm. There are 134,074 active cases across the state, with 1283 COVID-19 patients in hospital and 46 in ICU with 16 requiring ventilation. Hospitalisation numbers are down on yesterday, when 1395 patients were being cared for with 57 in intensive care. Of the new cases, 6356 came from positive rapid antigen tests while 4608 came from PCR testing. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33jmgggMux4cQ6bJ2r3hFg4/69300a03-34dd-4f5d-a2ff-2c369d3b08ae.jpg/r1_31_608_374_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg