community,

THIS week 2MCE says farewell to Liam O'Connell who is departing for a job in commercial radio. Liam joined 2MCE's Community Drive team just last year whilst in his first year of studying a Bachelor of Communication at Charles Sturt University (CSU). You may have also heard Liam present National Radio News (NRN), the news service for the community broadcasting sector, produced next door to the 2MCE studios at CSU's Bathurst campus. Liam says that the hands-on learning in CSU's communication course is what drew him to Bathurst. "The communication course is really geared towards hands-on experiences. 2MCE and National Radio News are a major part of why I came to study in Bathurst," he said. "There are so many great opportunities to get industry experience while you study." As part of the Community Drive team, Liam has prepared local news, community announcements, and conducted interviews with a range of members of our local community. As a cadet at NRN, he has been trained in how to prepare both state and national bulletins, learning how to find stories, how to produce and edit interviews, write copy, and present on-air. Growing up on a farm in Forbes, Liam has first-hand experience of the importance of local radio in regional Australia. "Mobile internet reception is an issue on the farm so I listened to the radio a lot growing up," he said. "My family and friends would talk about the local issues they heard on air. Local media can connect with the community on a very personal level." CSU communication course director David Cameron said the experience of students like Liam illustrate why communication degrees at CSU are consistently ranked among the best in Australia for graduate employment. "Liam continues the legacy of CSU students involved in 2MCE and NRN being head-hunted by the broadcasting industry," he said. Liam says working whilst studying has been made possible with the support of staff in the School of Information and Communication Studies. "My lecturers encouraged me to get involved in 2MCE and NRN, which has been an amazing foot in the door. It is great to have flexible study arrangements so I can finish my degree whilst I'm working in the industry," he said. Liam is keen to explore everything radio has to offer in his future career. "I'm taking opportunities as they come. The last year at 2MCE has shown me there are so many fun and interesting things to do in the media," he said. If you'd like to hear the next wave of fresh broadcasting talent, you can hear CSU communication students across our program guide on 92.3 Bathurst, 94.7 Orange or 2mce.org You can also follow us on social media: we're on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gfyFBZ2A3aREPWrpf4KzA3/df22d01f-b487-4fd4-9ca0-ba476af7ec36.jpeg/r0_173_3335_2057_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg