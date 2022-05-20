St Stanislaus' College students reach out to Vinnies winter appeal

community,

It's a well known fact that there's many people in the Bathurst community currently sleeping rough in the lead up to the winter period. The fact has certainly not been lost on a small group of St Stanislaus' College students, who have generously come to the aid of the local St Vincent de Paul St Therese Conference to assist people who are homeless, or at risk of homelessness in Bathurst. Stannies has their own St Vincent de Paul conference at the school, and donate each year to the local Vinnies conference for their annual winter appeal. St Vincent de Paul St Therese Conference member Graham Clayton said the students have donated everything from fresh sheets to quilts and pillows. "These boys help out every year, and it's a wonderful gesture from Stannies to reach out to the most vulnerable members of our community," Mr Clayton said. "Every item will be used throughout winter, and we really appreciate the good work the Stannies boys do around the town through their Vinnies conference." Stannies Year 10 student Rory Sullivan said the school's conference has been a long tradition, and happy to help it continue. "We give out sheets and sleeping bags for people who are less fortunate, and it's gratifying to see we're making a difference to the lives of less fortunate people," Rory said. Fellow student Joe Anderson said the students always jump at the opportunity to support people in need. "As students, we often don't realise how good we've got it, so the least we can do is share a kind gesture such as this," Joe said. Mr Clayton said the homelessness situation in Bathurst is far more dire than people realise. "There's always a few extra sleeping bags in my car for anyone I see sleeping rough across town. The reality is it can happen to anyone, people can lose their jobs unexpectedly and there's little housing available," he said. Mr Clayton said the local Vinnies store is currently in need of more winter clothing, with stocks currently lower than required. "We need good quality clothing suitable for cold weather, and the Vinnies store is currently accepting donations during opening hours," he said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/xry9xtRQu9u36zRV2j5976/fbab1b21-5709-4699-9310-c2241f4ff4bf.JPG/r2_236_4606_2837_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg