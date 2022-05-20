coronavirus,

There were over 400 new cases of COVID-19 in the Western NSW Local Health District (WNSWLHD) in the latest reporting period. To 4pm on Thursday, May 19, there were 422 new cases reported in the health district, with 154 from positive PCR tests and 268 from positive RATs. In the past four weeks, the Bathurst local government area has recorded 740 new COVID-19 cases, with 730 in Orange and 1604 in Dubbo. Across the same time period, the Blayney local government area had 60 new cases, Oberon had 56, Lithgow had 101 and Mid-Western Regional (Mudgee) had 136. Overall, NSW recorded 10,084 new COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths in the 24 hours to 4pm on Thursday, May 19. There are 133,158 active cases across the state with 1226 COVID-19 patients in hospital and 41 in ICU with 15 requiring ventilation. Of the new cases, 6090 came from positive rapid antigen tests while 3994 came from PCR testing. 63.2 per cent have had their third dose of vaccine.

