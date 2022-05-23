news, local-news,

A number of Charles Sturt University Bathurst students were lucky enough to receive scholarships thanks to some generous donors. A Western Advocate representative attended the ceremony on Friday, May 20. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/132219470/d714863f-af71-496f-b6ce-28be603d2d26.JPG/r0_246_6000_3636_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg