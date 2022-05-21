Last words from Calare candidates as election day arrives

news, federal-election,

THE last opportunity for Calare residents to have their say on who will represent them has arrived. Polling booths across the electorate will open at 8am on Saturday, the day of the federal election. It comes after two weeks of pre-poll, in which close to 50 per of eligible people voted. On Saturday, the six candidates for the seat of Calare will be attending polling places across the electorate in an effort to convert the last of the undecided voters. Incumbent Andrew Gee, who attracted 44.7 per cent of the first preference votes at the last election in 2019, appears confident he'll retain the seat for The Nationals. "For me, politics is about delivering lasting benefits that make life better for the people that we represent," he said. "For the past 11 years, as a state and federal member, I've worked side by side with communities across the Central West. "Together, we have scored some major runs on the board that have made a real difference to the lives of the people of our region. "This election, I'm running on that record." ALSO MAKING NEWS: Kate Hook, the lone independent candidate on the ballot paper, feels she is in a good position to claim the seat from Mr Gee. "I think there is a real chance we can get this seat," she said. "I feel that the realisation of people as to what's at stake this election has been very real and that's causing a lot of people to vote differently just this time because it's so necessary to change politics." In 2019, the Labor party candidate had the second largest share of the first preference votes. Jess Jennings has been the party's candidate since 2013, but for 2022 it will be Lithgow midwife Sarah Elliott trying to win Calare for Labor. After a delay to the announcement of her candidacy, Ms Elliott is being realistic about her chances of winning what has long been a Nationals safe seat. "We came into the election very late, so I think it's very realistic to say that that late entry is going to have an impact and we're being realistic about that. Exactly what type of impact, we're not completely certain," she said. However, she said people moving out to the electorate from metropolitan areas during COVID could alter Calare's safe seat status. "There is a treechange and the demographics of voters have certainly changed since 2019, so that's going to be a bit of an unknown for us and I think it will be a very interesting result come Saturday night," Ms Elliott said. The other candidates vying for the seat of Calare are Adam Jannis (United Australia Party), Kay Nankervis (The Greens) and Stacey Whittaker (One Nation). The latter is hoping at the very least the gap to the Nationals will close as Calare voters seek change. "I've run a really positive campaign, I've had so much positive feedback. Mr Gee does have a really big margin, though, but I think if we can decrease that margin, at the end of the day, I'll be happy with that outcome," Mrs Whittaker said. Polls will close at 6pm on Saturday. A map of polling places in the electorate can be found on the Australian Electoral Commission (AEC) website. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gfyFBZ2A3aREPWrpf4KzA3/625e7836-3b48-462e-bdd4-58778dc1fe48.JPG/r0_243_5568_3389_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg