community,

With a team of 11, including the captain, the extra men must be officials or coaches. Some of the players are holding a bat, wicket stump or a ball. There are certainly no colours here: many are wearing waistcoats and ties. The Bathurst Free Press and Mining Journal reported on June 24, 1854 that a private match at single wicket to the tune of £20 to £12 came off between Mr Stewart of the Spread Eagle Inn and Mr Richardson, both members of the Bathurst Cricket Club, the latter pitting himself against the former in the manner stated: Some excitement was created by the affair and there was a very fair muster both of members and others interested in cricketing matters, among whom, we observed, a few bat and ball men from the gold township of Tambaroora. The day was a very unfavourable one for the match, the ground being uncommonly slippery from the late rains, and it is only fair to Mr Richardson to say that the disadvantage was the greater to him, inasmuch as he happens to be a 'round-arm' bowler. After the conclusion of the game, a numerous party retired to the Spread Eagle Inn to partake of a substantial repast prepared for the occasion by mine host, the victor. Ample attention was paid to goose, turkey, ham and the other edibles with which the table almost groaned, and the wines and other potables were by no means neglected. Mr Cullen did the honours of the evening in his usual jolly, off-hand style, and Mr Boyles officiated as his counterpart. The winner and loser were toasted, the chairman's health was enthusiastically drunk, the "liberty of the Press" was quaffed in flowing bumpers and compliments bandied about on all sides. The proceedings were also enlivened by numbers of capital songs which assisted most materially to help off a very pleasant evening. Another challenge was tendered by the vanquished to his opponent, which was very respectfully declined, under the very evident impression that he was more indebted for his victory to good luck than good management. Once the victor, like Mr Cummings, he intends to remain so. There was another report of a match at single wicket for £10 a-side, which was to come off on Monday week, between George Schofield and Mr Coambes of the Peel Steam Mill. Both, it is said, are confident of their prowess, so much so that it will be difficult to convince either that the other has won. The Bathurst District Cricket Association was formed in the early 1850s, with four teams playing a reasonable number of games in summer. There were teams called east, west, south and All Saints. A cricket match between the married and single men was played on a Tuesday in Sofala in early November 1862. The match caused a little excitement and was well attended by lovers of sport, but to the chagrin of the Bendicks, their opponents beat them by about 30 runs. Often the winners took out prizes for larger matches on the goldfields in the form of a belt buckle that was suitably designed with a pair of crossed bats and other cricket ephemera. The week before, Ashton's Circus, complete with elephants and talented troupe, had played to crowded audiences in Sofala. Performers included Chin Foo Lam Boo, an acrobat; an Aboriginal rider named Desdemonas; and an Aboriginal boy aged nine whose dexterity and skill in riding was wonderful. If you have information about either of the cricket teams in our photo, or recognise some of the team members, please contact Alan McRae on 6331 5404 or email amcrae@lisp.com.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7PapGKjYPrPEgYfvAPt3Wq/0fdd118c-407b-4f59-b899-bc1d76b951ed.jpg/r0_248_3142_2023_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg