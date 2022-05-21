Candidate thinks climate is the number one issue for Calare voters

news, federal-election,

AS voters turn out for election day, Greens candidate Kay Nankervis is anticipating many of them will be looking for a climate-focused candidate to back. The issue of climate has been a talking point throughout the campaign in Calare. At the Combined Pensioners and Superannuants Association (CPSA) candidate forum on May 5, a question around climate change was the first audience question to be put to all candidates. READ MORE: Where Calare candidates stand on issue of climate change Speaking to the Western Advocate on Saturday, Ms Nankervis said she believes climate will be driving a lot of votes. "I'm expecting the climate vote in this electorate to increase. I'm not sure how The Greens is going to fare because we have a teal Climate 200 candidate standing with us, but I expect we won't be too battered because the climate vote generally is going to increase," she said. "I also expect to get a lot of number twos, lots of second preferences from all of Labor and anyone who's voting for Kate Hook. I expect many, many of them will be giving me their number two preference because they're voting on climate. "I think it will be a win for climate and I hope the major parties see how strong the climate vote is across the Climate 200 candidate Kate Hook and me and take note that they have to change their policies accordingly." While Kate Hook has the backing of Climate 200, she is labelled an independent candidate in the election. According to a survey of Western Advocate readers in the lead up to the election, the top three issues likely to determine their vote are the environment and climate change, health, and economic management. Polling booths across Calare will be open until 6pm on election day. A map of polling places in the electorate can be found on the Australian Electoral Commission (AEC) website.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gfyFBZ2A3aREPWrpf4KzA3/aa4283a8-f1f6-42e3-98b5-af734f637510.JPG/r0_272_5568_3418_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg