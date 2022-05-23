PLAYERS and supporters of one of Bathurst's most historic sporting clubs came together over the weekend. Bathurst Railway RLFC held its club reunion over Friday and Saturday including a dinner at Panthers. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
PLAYERS and supporters of one of Bathurst's most historic sporting clubs came together over the weekend. Bathurst Railway RLFC held its club reunion over Friday and Saturday including a dinner at Panthers.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content: