HE scored more tries than any other player in Group 10 premier league last season and now Desi Doolan is shaping as one of the biggest weapons in the Peter McDonald Premiership. The Bathurst Panthers winger has crossed 11 times across the opening six rounds of the new competition, his tally rapidly closing in on the 13 which won him the Group 10 award last season. It highlights just how much of an asset he is to Panthers, a club he first signed with last season. "He used to play for Cowra and played a mix between first grade and reserve grade when he was there," Panthers manager Danny Dwyer said. "He was working down here, that's how he came to play for us. He sort of turned up to training one day and has pretty much been in first grade ever since. "He's a good pick up for the club, he plays on that left side all the time and it suits the way he plays. "He's a great finisher, just get him into space with a clear run to the line and nine times out of 10 he scores." READ MORE: Doolan nabs a brace to help Bathurst Panthers begin new premiership with a win READ MORE: Panthers roll like a freight train while wearing Railway colours READ MORE: Brien's double helps the Saints to victory over Hawks So far this season Doolan has scored in all but one match - the 32-18 round four loss to Mudgee. His highlight was a four-try performance against Orange Hawks, while he bagged a hat-trick against his former club in round two. "He's playing on the edge there and he's got an opportunity to create space with the boys inside, which they generally do. Jeremy [Gordon] can attract a couple of defenders and pop a quick ball to him in space," Dwyer said. "He's fairly quick and once he gets his nose through, he always seems to ice it." Though his value to Panthers in attack is reflected on the scoresheet each weekend, Dwyer points out that Doolan is more than just a finisher. "He's pretty good under the high ball and he gets involved in those carries back from the kicks as well, so he makes good yardage coming out of our 20 metre zone," Dwyer said. "He brings a lot to the club, a lot of energy, he's a good trainer and he's very fit, he works pretty hard on his fitness. "If we put those cross-field bombs or grubbers in, he's good in the air as well. He's not a one-trick pony, he's got options there whether it's that quick shift to the left side or one of the guys putting a grubber through or a bomb - you're not certainly not surprised when he scores a try."

