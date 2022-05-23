news, local-news,

Local resident Tayla Brasier is one of 91 Bathurst university students to receive a scholarship contribution for her tertiary education. Ms Brasier, who is in her first semester of studying sports and exercise science, was thrilled to receive the Bathurst Regional Council Scholarship. Having started at Charles Sturt University (CSU) straight after high school, Ms Brasier said having that financial help is a big weight lifted off her shoulders. "It was such a big relief off my back for sure," she said. ALSO MAKING NEWS: "I just came out of high school so I didn't have any jobs during HSC because that was my sole focus - my education. "So I was definitely jumping up and down with excitement receiving the award." A total of $419,850 worth of scholarships were given to students at CSU Bathurst by a number of different donors. Ms Brasier received her scholarship from Bathurst Mayor Robert Taylor on behalf of council, for being a resident of the Bathurst local government area and demonstrating outstanding citizenship. Cr Taylor said he is proud to be able to support Bathurst youth. "It is important to support our young people in their studies and become the workforce of tomorrow," he said. "A scholarship can make a big difference to a student in their academic journey and I am proud that council can provide this assistance." A ceremony to mark the occasion was held on Friday, May 20, where the recipients and donors were joined by friends and family to celebrate. Charles Sturt Foundation Trust chief executive officer Ms Sarah Ansell was pleased the event could take place, recognising the achievements of the students and the generous contributions of the donors. "It is a tremendous honour to receive a scholarship and being able to meet and thank the people behind them is a very special occasion," Ms Ansell said. Ms Braiser thanked the Bathurst Council for her scholarship and is very much looking forward to the university chapter of her life. "CSU is a great uni," Ms Braiser said. "It's definitely a different experience from school but I'm just learning so much more because I love my subject." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

