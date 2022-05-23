sport, local-sport,

IT was one of the easiest conversion attempts of her Group 10 league tag career, but when St Pat's captain-coach Mish Somers lined up an after the siren shot on Sunday it was also pressure filled. She needed to successfully steer the ball between the sticks to defeat Orange Hawks and extend her side's winning streak in the competition to 53. Somers nailed it and her Saints emerged 26-24 victors. "She was just off the side of the post which was nice, but there was so much pressure, 24-all and I needed to kick it to win it, so much pressure," Somers said. "We were behind the whole way to the end, we scored in the last 30 seconds to even it up and I had to kick it after the hooter to put us in front." Orange Hawks were the last Group 10 league tag side to defeat the Saints and during the blue and white's winning run have been the outfit which has come closest to them. Hawks led at half-time in Sunday's clash at Wade Park so in the sheds during the break, Somers called on her players to maintain their composure. "I told them just stick to the processes, run through our sets, defend well and just keep trying to put the pressure back on them and don't panic," Somers said. "We were behind but we weren't completing a lot of our sets, so it was just a reset sort of thing at half-time." READ MORE: Panthers roll like a freight train while wearing Railway colours READ MORE: Brien's double helps the Saints to victory over Hawks READ MORE: St Pat's run in seven tries against Cowra in Group 10 league tag However, the pressure on the Saints built further when the immensely talented Rebecca Prestwidge crossed after the break. It pushed Hawks out to a 24-14 lead. With five minutes to go the Saints gave themselves hope when Ebony O'Neill scored, but by the time Hawks lined up for the following kick-off even more time had ticked away. What followed was a thrilling final two minutes. "They kicked off and their winger was off-side, so we got the penalty on halfway. Then we just got down their end and then through the middle, right near the post Mez [Meredith Jones] hit a hole and scored a try," Somers said. "We dug deep, the last 10 minutes were probably the best 10 minutes that we played. We'd missed quite a few tags and you can't let those young, fast girls from Hawks get through and we did and that turned us around a fair bit. "But that last 10 minutes we attacked, we ran onto the ball and put the pressure back on them. It was really nice to see that the girls can dig deep when we're behind and get the points." Though Somers' conversion handed the Saints the win and they now stand as the only undefeated side in this year's premiership, she feels Hawks deserve favouritism. "They're definitely the side to beat, they are young and fast across the park and we didn't defend well and probably didn't attack real well," she said. Somers also praised Saints fullback Erin Naden for her standout performance. "Ez, she made some great tags at the back, attacked well and scored a couple of tries as well. It was one of her best games," Somers said. "She had to do a fair bit of work, but she stood up and didn't get flustered at all. She handled the pressure really well and played some good footy."

