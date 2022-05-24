news, local-news,

With plenty of experience gained from being on the Bathurst Youth Council over the past few years, Ashley Maalouf is full of praise of the opportunity she's had. Applications are currently open for young people aged from 15-18 years to join the Bathurst Youth Council. Ms Maalouf, who is currently serving as the Bathurst youth mayor, is in her final year of schooling, which means her current term on the council is set to be her last. But she's encouraging anyone considering youth council to give it a go. READ MORE: "You have nothing to lose, put your hand up for any chance you can get," she said. "This is an amazing experience at this age to be a part of the local youth council, being a representative of your age group. "You build lifelong skills, develop confidence within yourself and feel a sense of pride and achievements in completed projects that you complete as a team." Ms Maalouf has served two terms on the youth council - 2020-21 and 2021-22 - and she's said it's been a privilege to be on it. "Every year has been a privilege to work with a team full of like-minded councillors that are eager to fix issues within the community," she said. "I have been honoured to be the youth mayor as I have made connections with people I never thought I would meet and speak to, such a great experience and something I will never forget." Ms Maalouf said the youth council has opened up many doors for her own self-growth and confidence in a persona. "Being a part of the youth council involves attending regular meetings, voicing your ideas, developing and working on projects, promoting the work of the youth council and assisting with the running of youth council events," she said. "The youth council also coordinate, plan and implement community activities and events, including Youth Week. "One event that took place in Youth Week was the successful event of the colour fun run. This was run by the youth council this was an amazing turnout with over 500 people attending. "It was which such a privilege to be on this team and pass on a position to the next youth leaders." The Bathurst Youth Facebook page has up-to-date information about the Bathurst Regional Youth Council and their current activities. Applications are open for Bathurst Youth Council to Tuesday, 7 June. For further information regarding Bathurst Regional Youth Council, phone Council's Cultural and Community Services Department on (02) 6333 6523 or council@bathurst.nsw.gov.au. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/33jmgggMux4cQ6bJ2r3hFg4/4ad8a871-8d35-4f12-a826-85e421619a48.jpg/r3_427_4175_2784_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg