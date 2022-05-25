news, local-news,

In light of National Volunteer Week, locals have been encouraged to join a local club that supports children's charity The Smith Family. Bathurst VIEW (Voice, Interests and Education of Women) Club is one of 300 clubs around the country and Bathurst Club President Wendy Hands said volunteering is more important now than ever before. "Last year, COVID meant we couldn't have that hands-on connection with the community, which was really hard for a lot of people," Ms Hands said. ALSO MAKING NEWS: "Volunteering is a great way to get back out there, make friends and feel like you're really making a difference to the lives of young people and their families." Members of the Bathurst VIEW Club raise funds to sponsor students in the Learning For Life program, which helps disadvantaged students make the most of their education. Ms Hands said there's a number of ways people can help out and she encourages anyone interested to get in touch or attend the club's next meeting. Bathurst VIEW members meet at Bathurst Panthers on the second Thursday of each month. "We are always looking for women to join us in supporting The Smith Family and we'd encourage anyone interested to get in touch," Mr Hands said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/132219470/3369c78f-d045-4252-8ce1-babf529e27ab.JPG/r0_303_4162_2655_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg