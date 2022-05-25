sport, local-sport,

THERE only thing that's shaving some enthusiasm off the debut of No Pockets for the Wanda Ings stable is the cruel hand that the draw gods have dealt them this Thursday at Bathurst. The five-year-old Epaulette mare has been handed barrier 17 for the JB Civil Concreting F&M Maiden Plate (1,200 metes) at Tyers Park in a field packed with many first-time competitors. No Pockets goes into the race off the back of a sixth placing in a debut at Cowra, running sixth behind Gayna Williams' Super Chance - who makes its first start for the Bathurst trainer at Thursday's meeting. Ings said she's trying not to let the poor draw dampen her excitement too much, but knows the wide start is a big spanner in the works. "She's always shown us abundance in ability. It's just been a process to get her there," she said. "I do think that she's got a good racing future and that she has a lot of ability, it's just a real pity that she's drawn so badly. "I thought she could be in it up to her ears if she was in a reasonably handy draw, probably around those top six or seven and that could have been a nice debut for her. "She's only a little mare and she had some bad feet early in the mix but she's got over all of those problems. She tries her heart out. Two scratchings will also open a path for Ings' Sassy Sarah to race in the last event. There are plenty of other Bathurst-trained chances who will also looking for home track success. Along with Super Chance, Williams also has Trenches in the mix on its home track, who will be looking to bounce back from a last placing in its previous start. Dean Mirfin fields Neon Moon, Astrolith and Arctic Rover, Paul Theobald will race Boorowa Girl and Tiger King while Ashlee Grives fields Noble Privilege. Thursday's racing at Tyers Park will get underway from 12.55pm. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/YpbCWLfGAstDHC22gJwdbm/9fc7cd87-2ea7-46d9-947e-5c9596330cd2.jpg/r3_223_5566_3366_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg