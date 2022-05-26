Following two of our best seasons in memory and heading into what is looking like a third good year, a lot of farmers are now in a position to invest in farm infrastructure and off farm projects. A drive around our district will show a number of new covered sheep and cattle yards, many kilometres of new fencing and the odd new woolshed. We should value every hour of these great conditions, as we know that farm incomes and seasons will vary greatly as they always have done and we see input costs and price structures being at levels that can cause a cockie's eyes to water. As we continue to drive in the country we hear our passengers repeating, "Where are the Merino sheep?" The Central Tablelands was once regarded as finewool heartland but it now seems to be the centre of black cattle and shedder sheep. Grain and oilseed producers have sown most of their winter crops and I'm told that at least 80 per cent of the oilseed canola crop is sown in the Bathurst, Canowindra, Cowra area. Contracts were signed for last year's canola crop at $400 to $475 per tonne and this year's crop is being contracted at about $1200 per tonne. Input costs are taking the shine off the bottom line of cropping, but agriculture has seldom looked better. Former Coonabarabran agronomist Bob Freebairn wrote an article in a current edition of The Land newspaper that discussed the control of the out of control pasture weed fleabane. This weed has invaded a lot of pastures in our state during decades of drought and Bob knows that this is a very difficult weed to kill and that its mature seeds are wind blown into clean areas. In dry conditions, sheep will graze heavily on young fleabane plants but will not touch them once they are eight to 10 centimetres tall. Good advice is available from your local rural supplies stockist or from the Local Land Services (LLS). The recent passing of former Rockley district grazier Lindsay Larnach revives memories of a quality sportsman, a top notch breeder of cattle and sheep, and a real family man. Lindsay and his wife Anne were some of the very first members of Bathurst Merino Association and their property, 'Oaklands', was always a showpiece of pastures. My sincerest sympathies to all the Larnach family. Anthony Albanese and his Labor team are rejoicing in a strong election win and no one envies them the task of leading our country into a term that will probably rely on the actions of the Federal Reserve Bank in the United States. Mr Albanese claimed his victory quietly and outgoing prime minister Scott Morrison conceded defeat in the same manner. I hope that Mr Albanese's new government won't have to face as many problems as were faced during the Morrison years. Andrew Gee again recorded a solid win in Calare and his quiet approach to a local member's job is obviously appreciated. Mr Gee, who has been the local member since 2016, increased his margin from the last election in 2019 by more than three per cent, securing more than 48,000 first preference votes. Late on election night, he said, "It's one of those things, everyone always hopes for the best - it's been a strong result and, yeah, it's been a relief to actually win." The Rural Notebook contributors have experienced a few computer glitches recently and Graham Baker at Nutrien has saved the day twice by scanning and emailing in the articles. After being a Nutrien Bathurst client for more than 60 years, we know that the staff of the business will always help their clients. Many thanks for your friendly help, Graham. A reader sent photos of the widespread flooding of Culgoa River at Weilmoringle that has inundated a vast area of the almost flat district. Monsoon-like rains in western Queensland have caused floods in the rivers pouring into the state's far north west, assuring excellent grazing conditions on all of the flood-out country. During the wool years the Weilmoringle/Brewarrina district was a source of young western wethers of Egelabra, Mogila and Bundemar blood that suited our district. Local buyers travelled with JMP Smith, Alan Gahan, Leo Ryan or Geoff Aubin to buy the wethers of their choice. A shy farmer was diagnosed with COVID and his doctor prescribed a diet of pancakes and pizzas for seven days. Doctor said: "That's the only food that a neighbour can shove under your door." *** Moses hurried back up the mountain. He said, "Excuse me, God, I want to get this straight; the Arabs get all the oil and we get the ends cut off our ??" *** Old Muldoon was close to his end with a terrible disease. He asked his wife to find an Anglican priest to give him his last rights, but she said, "No, Patrick, I'll get the Catholic Priest". Pat answered, "No, Mary, fetch the Anglican; we wouldn't want a Catholic Father to catch this." Despite the strengthening Australian dollar, the Australian wool market continued to move upwards in week 46 with the Eastern Market Indicator (EMI) closing up seven ac/kilogram to close at a new level of 1434ac/kilogram. We saw a national offering of 42,000 bales with a passed in rate of 10.3 per cent. The main movers for week 46 were 18.5micron and finer fleece with lower vegetable matter, better style and strength types most effected as both India and Europe were active on these types. These were up to 40ac dearer for the week. The broader types were basically unchanged for the week. China has remained active, even as the large currency fluctuations caused some caution with this end user as they purchase the vast majority of their wool in US dollar. The post-election week 47 is expected to see an increased offering of approximately 46,000 bales nationwide.

