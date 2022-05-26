recommended, Home Front, home, real estate, design, style, renovations, environment

Welcome to the 2022 Bathurst and Orange Home Front magazine- a guide to everything about homes, design, styling and real estate. Whether you are looking for some amazing tiles to freshen up that bathroom or to see which paint colours can transform your home, Bathurst and Orange Home Front can point you in the right direction. There is also some amazing tips on how you can upcycle furniture, conserve water, help the environment out, and even save money at the same time. There has never been a better important time to renovate your property or make some creative changes and turn your house into your home, so click here to take a look at this years tips in the 2022 Bathurst and Orange Home Front.

