A FREE afternoon of family fun will be on offer at Kelso on Friday afternoon, to recognise National Reconciliation Week. To be held at the Kelso Community Hub, there'll be rugby league activities facilitated by local clubs, traditional Indigenous games run by the Bathurst Junior Aboriginal Education Consultative Group, a library van visit, Indigenous cultural activities and an informal touch football match. Bathurst deputy mayor Ben Fry said the event is an important way to respect and acknowledge National Reconciliation Week. "It's really important to have events like this that respect and acknowledge Reconciliation Week," he said. READ MORE: "On Friday afternoon, we'll have a bit of footy out at the Kelso Community Hub for young kids and adults that want to get around it. "We'll have some local footy players running a few drills and run a bit of a game. It'll be fully catered by some local groups." Cr Fry said council will be placing an emphasis on National Reconciliation Week's theme: 'Be brave, make change'. "It's about acknowledging the wrongs that have been made and move forward to make that change turn into tangible difference in the community," he said. "I think how you really do that is through youth, making sure we're having those conversations at early ages. "Obviously sport is a great conduit and it'll be important to get the young people around this game of footy." Cr Fry said the event will be a great way to engage with the local community because of sport's importance to people. "It's a great way to engage with the community in general. Sport is the backbone of most communities, especially in regional NSW," he said. "Bathurst is no different. It's a way to connect with community, that we make sure we are telling the right stories in the right way, that we're recognising Indigenous culture." National Reconciliation Week is held annually from May 27-June 3 and is a time for all Australians to learn about shared histories, cultures, and achievements and to explore how each of us can contribute to achieving reconciliation in Australia. The Council for Aboriginal Reconciliation, which was created by the Australian Parliament under the Council for Aboriginal Reconciliation Act 1991, acknowledged the first week in 1996. The 2022 week theme 'Be brave, make Change' calls for all Australians to be brave and tackle the unfinished business of reconciliation so we can make change for the benefit of all Australians. Friday's event at the Kelso Community Hub is expected to run from 3.30pm-5.30pm. For more information, contact Bathurst Regional Council's Community Services Section on 6333 6523. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:

