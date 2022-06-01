Western Advocate
Home/News/Property

Using scent to create your own sanctuary

June 1 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AIR APPARENT: Fragrances are unique to each home and individual and are available in many forms. Photo: Shutterstock.

Our sense of smell is one we should never take for granted, such is the power of scent and its ability to transport us back to years gone by, create a sense of allurement, or even alert us to the fact the biscuits in the oven are burning.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.