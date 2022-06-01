Using scent to create your own sanctuary

Our sense of smell is one we should never take for granted, such is the power of scent and its ability to transport us back to years gone by, create a sense of allurement, or even alert us to the fact the biscuits in the oven are burning.
Indeed, fragrance and the home are unequivocally connected, whether it's an abode peppered with scented candles, one with multiple pets, or a house that simply has a scent unique to its four walls - who doesn't remember going to a friend's house as a kid and identifying its inoffensive, but nonetheless distinct, smell?
"We know that fragrances are unique to each home and individual," said a spokesperson from SC Johnson, owners of home fragrance creators, Glade. "A fragrance has the ability to change the air, mood, and overall vibe of your space."
Whether you are feeling energised and looking for bright, bold fragrances such as fruity or floral options, or seeking to create a cosy and comforting space with warmer aromas, fragrance selection is unique to you.
As homes have also increasingly become our private sanctuary, companies such as Glade are tapping into the benefits of aromatherapy to ensure each fragrance is crafted to fit the various moods homeowners are seeking.
"Whether one is looking to uplift the mood and space with our orange and neroli blend, or unwind after a stressful day with our lavender and sandalwood blend, we have crafted unique essential oil blends that can be traced down to the country of origin to ensure their quality and authenticity," said the Glade spokesperson.
Once you have settled on your choice of fragrance, the way in which the scent is emitted can also help complete an aesthetic that speaks to your personal sanctuary. Here are some methods worth considering:
Mist diffuser
Designed to create personalised tranquility, they often have settings that enable you to choose the fragrance intensity level.
Glade's also has a soft glowing light with three different colour options to match your decor or mood.
Reed diffuser
Providing a consistent scent over a long period of time, this is a low maintenance option that can also look luxe depending on the vessel the reeds are standing in.
Room spray
Perfect if you want a hit of fragrance that won't linger for hours, they're also transportable, so your home sanctuary can be the bathroom one day and your bedroom the next.
Scented candles
When it comes to creating mood, you can't go past scented candles. The soft glow they emit in conjunction with a fragrance can make your room feel warm and homely.
Just be sure to extinguish the flame before you leave the room, or when there are young children or pets close by.
