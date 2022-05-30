When first plays last in any sport, there's always a risk that the ladder leaders might lack complacency heading into the game.
But that wasn't the case, as undefeated Panorama FC got up 2-0 against the winless Orange CYMS in Western Premier League round eight action at Proctor Park on Saturday evening.
Panorama coach Ricky Guihot said he was really impressed with his team's performance.
"They were brilliant. I was really happy with them, especially as that could've been a game that we got done by six," he said.
"It was similar to when we went over to Mudgee last year, who hadn't won a game and they beat us. CYMS turned up but to our boys' credit, they turned up too and played some really good football.
"We controlled about 60-70 per cent of the possession, so we were always in control and the two goals, I was pretty happy with them.
"We didn't concede, so we can't be cranky and the boys played well."
Matt Hobby continued his rich vein of form in front of goal, opening the scoring in the sixth minute.
Panorama would have to wait almost an hour to score the game's second and final goal, when Steve Long doubled the host's advantage in the 65th minute.
CYMS are yet to pick up a single point since joining the Western Premier League this season, but Guihot said he was really impressed with how the green and golds played.
"I said to their coach Matt Roberts that I was pretty impressed with the way they played on the weekend," he said.
"They stuck to their defensive shaped pretty well. They tried to play some football, trying to playing it out from the back and not just knocking the ball in from behind.
"Credit to CYMS and Matt, they haven't really got the results they probably would've wanted. They could've easily come down here, first playing last, and thrown the towel but they played hard.
"I thought 2-0 was a fair result because it was a really good game."
Panorama remains top of the ladder following Saturday's win, with six wins and a draw from the Goats' opening seven matches.
They have conceded just four goals all season.
Panorama will now welcome Parkes Cobras to Bathurst on Saturday afternoon.
