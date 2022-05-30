sport, local-sport,

It was far from its most polished performance, but Orange Hawks are back in the winners circle. After three losses in a row, Hawks were desperate for some momentum heading into two bye rounds and duly received that against Lithgow Workies Wolves in the Peter McDonald Premiership at Wade Park. For Hawks halfback Matt Boss, a win was best described as relief after his side were riddled with injuries. "That win's crucial. We've had three losses - probably could've won two - but to get a win down on troops is massive, hopefully after a couple weeks off we get a few back," he said. READ MORE: Boss was first to cross for his side after three minutes, going himself on the last tackle from dummy half to muscle over and make it 6-0. Lithgow's halfback Hayden Bonanno put his stamp on the game in the tenth minute, scoring off his own kick to the corner with the perfect bounce landing in his favour. The conversion was unsuccessful. 14 minutes later, Lithgow went to an 8-6 lead after a great passage of hands delivered Ben Alderson a try in the corner. With the away side looking like they'd have the momentum going into half-time, the tide turned thanks to a terrific short-side play set up by Hawks hooker Alex Prout. A brilliant cut-out pass found the hands of winger Jarrod Morgan who scored in the corner right on the siren as Hawks led 10-8 at the break. The home team had all the momentum running out in the second half as one minute in, Rakai Tuheke delivered a try-assist to put Hayden Robinson over with the score now 14-8. Lithgow weren't going away though, with skipper Greg Alderson running over the top of Hawks to score under the posts with the game now even in the 51st minute. Five minutes later, in his second game back from SG Ball, fullback Sam Lane managed to run past various defenders with a great individual try as the Wolves now led 18-14. In the 62nd minute, Boss was in the thick of it again, breaking through the line to put Tuheke over in the corner with the game now tensely locked up at 18-all. With five minutes remaining, a Lithgow tackle was ruled high, right in front of goal. Hawks' fullback Ryan Manning had no problems converting the two points as Hawks looked home and hosed at 20-18. The drama wasn't over though with Hawks knocking on from the kick off. Fortunately, Lithgow were ruled to have knocked on in the corresponding set as Hawks finished in front and moved into fourth in the Group 10 pool of the premiership. For Boss, a try at half-time proved the difference. "I thought we were probably the better team in the first half, if we'd gone into the sheds down it probably would've been a bit of challenge to come back," he said. "It was a massive play from Prouty and put us in good stead for the second half." After surrendering two leads throughout the game, the halfback believes the solution to his side's problems is simply down to completions. "When we controlled the ball and made a lot of metres we looked good," he said. "We got a bit loose with the footy and that's when it turned bad. If we just complete we're a good side, when we don't we struggle."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/lachlan.harper/37f3d9d1-64d0-4e2a-bb23-82bee2f79acf.JPG/r573_730_5019_3242_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg