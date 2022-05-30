REPETITION is key in making the region's youth the safest drivers they can be.
When students from Bathurst High School, Kelso High School and Scots All Saints College (SASC) participated in the Rotary Youth Driver Awareness (RYDA) program on Monday, they were able to take away a consistent message about road safety.
The goal of the RYDA program is to go beyond the skills of simply maneuvering a vehicle by putting the focus on driver awareness.
SASC student Heidi McMahon said that what she was learning at the program built on the foundations of other driving lessons she had participated in and reinforced those messages.
She also enjoyed the practical elements of the program.
"I've learnt a lot and it's taught me about safety," she said.
"... It's been engaging and gives you a real view of what's going on."
Throughout the day, students rotated through several sessions that focused on the different aspects of driver awareness.
Matthew Irvine from the Calare Academy of Road Safety returned as one of the expert presenters at the RYDA program, with his sessions all about stopping and speed.
"It's to really effectively demonstrate to the participants how much of a difference their speed will make to their braking distance," he said.
Monday brought some rainy weather to the Mount Panorama pit complex, where the event was held.
While rain is often frowned upon at events, Mr Irvine said the wet conditions helped to show what impact that can have on braking.
"Our first session was on a dry road here and at the second one the distances did increase substantially. We as experienced people know that's going to happen, but these guys don't see that. To be able to demonstrate on the wet road ... it's an eye-opener," he said.
As a regular to the RYDA program, he has seen the curriculum evolve over time to include the latest technology available in cars, ensuring students get up-to-date information each year.
And, importantly, the messaging they receive at RYDA is consistent with other driving courses and has the power to change behaviour on the roads.
"The beauty of the messages here in this whole program is that it's consistent, it's best practice," Mr Irvine said.
"Whether it's the state government's safer drivers course or it's an international program like RYDA, we're talking about consistent messaging that has been reviewed, assessed and measured at a very high academic level to know that it can change outcomes."
The RYDA program is organised by Bathurst's Rotarians and is supported by local driving instructors, NSW Police and headspace.
Local businesses have also supported the program through sponsorship.
More students will participate in the program on Tuesday and Wednesday.
