BATHURST '75 has kept its undefeated start to the Western Premier League intact after a thrilling 4-3 win over Macquarie United in Dubbo on Saturday.
Trailing 2-0 at one stage, the royal blues would score four second-half goals to claim the club's fifth win of the season.
Bathurst '75 coach Mark Comerford said he was pleased with his team's resilience to fight back from a two-goal deficient.
"When you're away from home and you're down 2-0, to show the character that they showed was great. For them to believe that they could still get a result was great," he said.
"We never stopped trying to get a result, it was just challenging at different times. We definitely played a lot better in the second half, from our attacking point of view. We forced them into turning the ball over and our midfield was picking up a lot of ball.
"It was really pleasing, especially as we had a few players out. It was good to get a win against Macquarie."
After falling behind 2-0 early in the second half, Bathurst '75 scored three goals in the space of about five minutes to lead 3-2, following goals from Tom Rooke, Luke Mutton and Agieg Aluk.
It seemed those three quick goals had killed off any Macquarie momentum, but the hosts would respond via a scrap in the box following a free kick and the scores were locked at 3-3.
Aluk would ultimately find the winning goal for the visitors to give Bathurst '75 a thrilling 4-3 win.
Comerford admitted his team was its own worst enemy at times.
"The game was really even, but it was probably us being our own worst enemy. Just final pass kind of stuff," he said.
"We didn't play overly poorly in the first half. We just could've finished a couple of half-chances that we had.
"They finished one of theirs, so it was 1-0 at half-time and it was a bit disappointing to go down."
Bathurst '75 remain in second place following the win.
In other results from Western Premier League round eight, Orange Waratahs dismantled Dubbo Bulls 7-0, Lithgow Workmen's scored a 1-0 win over Mudgee Wolves, Barnstoneworth United and Parkes finished 3-all and Panorama defeated Orange CYMS 2-0.
