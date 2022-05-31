BLAYNEY paper artist Laura Baker is inviting locals from across regional NSW to send photos of their homes for a collaborative art project.
Laura has been commissioned by Arts OutWest to represent Central West NSW in the Regional Futures program.
Selected submissions will be turned into paper cut drawings and displayed as a long street in response to the prompt: What does the future look like for your region?
Laura hopes the project "will be an ode to the regional community; a body of work celebrating the unique landscape of our streets as we trace their architectural evolution through the past and towards the future".
The project is part of Regional Futures, a statewide program of creative development and conversations funded by Create NSW.
To participate in the project and send a photo of your home, please visit www.laurabakerartist.com.au
A VERY special project supported by Arts OutWest with Create NSW Arts Restart funds (2021) has come to fruition.
The Blue Tree Project is a nationwide initiative acknowledging those who've committed suicide.
The non-living tree is a powerful symbol recognising mental health issues that can lead to this.
Portland artist Harrie Fasher constructed a huge metal tree which the community painted blue.
The tree has been erected at Oberon Common and was officially unveiled on May 28.
This is a project of the Oberon Blue Tree Committee supported by Oberon Council, Oberon Arts Council and Arts OutWest.
NINE arts projects across the Central West - which range from film script development to using yarn to make social connections - will share $17,000 in funding from the NSW Government's annual Country Arts Support Program (CASP).
Delivered locally by Arts OutWest, funds are primarily for the payment of artists and arts workers to undertake or manage arts activities in local communities.
Funded projects in 2022 will be spread across the region. They are:
The funded projects will:
