Western Advocate

Laura is looking for help to create a home run | The arts

By Steven Cavanagh
Updated May 31 2022 - 6:08am, first published 6:03am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HOME, SWEET HOME: Laura Baker (pictured), along with Kris Schubert from O'Connell, have been commissioned by Arts OutWest to represent Central West NSW in the Regional Futures program. Photo courtesy of the artist.

BLAYNEY paper artist Laura Baker is inviting locals from across regional NSW to send photos of their homes for a collaborative art project.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.